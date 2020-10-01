Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$1.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.45). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 467.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($3.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

H traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $53.64. 583,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,506. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

