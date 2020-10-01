Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,458,608. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.43. 2,223,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.