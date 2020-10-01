Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $896,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.46. 1,842,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

