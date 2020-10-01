Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.53). Beyondspring reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

