Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Oct 1st, 2020

Brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.68. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $23.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.77 on Thursday, reaching $635.11. 1,386,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,595. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $640.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

