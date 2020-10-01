Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTU. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

VRTU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 320,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.