Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WELL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,047,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

