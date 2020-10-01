Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

MHK traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 504,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,192. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

