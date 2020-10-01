Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $3,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,239 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $37,764,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTLR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 499,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,765. The firm has a market cap of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit