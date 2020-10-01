Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $3,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,239 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $37,764,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTLR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 499,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,765. The firm has a market cap of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

