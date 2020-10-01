Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 5.1%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38. Approximately 387,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 448,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.17.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.