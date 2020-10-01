Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit