$0.06 EPS Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Zynex also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYXI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 551,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

