-$0.10 EPS Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.71.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

