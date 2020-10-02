-$0.43 EPS Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.38). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 803,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

