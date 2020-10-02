$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 553,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,752. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

