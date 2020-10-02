$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 32,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit