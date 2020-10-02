$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 32,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

