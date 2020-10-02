$0.64 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.86. Henry Schein reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,582. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.