-$0.84 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,694,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Allakos by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,539,000 after buying an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Allakos by 124.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allakos by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,937. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

