-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.60). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

