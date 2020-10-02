-$0.97 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.60). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 77.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 1,632,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

