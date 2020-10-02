$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.32. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,328 shares of company stock worth $15,457,252 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.16. 728,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

