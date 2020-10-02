$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 659,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,393. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

