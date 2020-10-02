$105.49 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $105.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.28 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $443.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.46 million to $448.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.53 million, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $679.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

