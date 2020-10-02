12Ships Hits One Day Volume of $134,361.00 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $134,361.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00257633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00171887 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,988,481,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,947,882,266 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

