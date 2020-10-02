$18.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to announce $18.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.96 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.63 billion to $75.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $84.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $431.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.