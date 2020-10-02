1Spatial (LON:SPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1Spatial (LON:SPA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.65) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SPA remained flat at $GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.32. 1Spatial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.75 ($0.47).

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

