$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $98.83. 659,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,393. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

