$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

