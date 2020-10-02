$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $10.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

AAP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. 487,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

