-$2.45 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.03) and the highest is ($1.90). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 299.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.28) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 586,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,952,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

