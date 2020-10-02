$23.49 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $23.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $29.60 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $119.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $258.10 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 803,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

