$3.17 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.31.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 728,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,833. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.