$371.97 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $371.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.60 million and the lowest is $365.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $366.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,833. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

