$381.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $381.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $381.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $366.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 241,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 654,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

