$589.88 Million in Sales Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $589.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $615.00 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $681.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 599,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.17. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

