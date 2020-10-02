$6.11 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings per share of $6.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.85 and the lowest is $5.46. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.25 to $22.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.09 to $23.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.79.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 427.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $458.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

