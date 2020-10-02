$921.40 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $921.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.00 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after buying an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

