$921.40 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $921.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $958.60 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $243,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,202. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

