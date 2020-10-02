Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, ZBG and Bilaxy. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $553.16 or 0.05243387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00058206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033421 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kyber Network, BitForex, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, ZBG, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinPlace, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

