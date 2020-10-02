Actinium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239,784.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $163,402.59 and approximately $239,784.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,712,000 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

