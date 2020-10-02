Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFIB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 252,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,226. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). On average, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

