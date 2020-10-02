ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ADM Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.47 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.40.
ADM Energy Company Profile
