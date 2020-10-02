ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ADM Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.47 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.40.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

