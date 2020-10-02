Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGKF shares. Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Aggreko stock remained flat at $$5.04 during midday trading on Friday. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.28. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

