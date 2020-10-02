AIDUS TOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $30,349.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $30,349.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.33 or 0.05263763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

AIDUS TOKEN Token Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

