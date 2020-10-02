Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0778 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and $2.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00256356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01521345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00170590 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Koinex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Binance, BitForex, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.