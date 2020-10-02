Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 60.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.04. 1,024,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,272. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

