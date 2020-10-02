Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,937. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.