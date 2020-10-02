Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $300,488.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00257220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00086883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.01529642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 420,732,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,146,040 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.