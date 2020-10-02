AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

NYSE AMC remained flat at $$4.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

