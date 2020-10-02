American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 487,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,163. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $710.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Finance Trust by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

